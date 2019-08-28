MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

MGIC Investment Corporation ( MTG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MTG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.31, the dividend yield is .49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTG was $12.31, representing a -17.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.97 and a 30.82% increase over the 52 week low of $9.41.

MTG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited ( CB ) and American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ). MTG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.8. Zacks Investment Research reports MTG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.87%, compared to an industry average of 10.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MTG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.