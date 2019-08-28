MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

MGE Energy Inc. ( MGEE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.352 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MGEE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.3% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $75.38, the dividend yield is 1.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGEE was $75.38, representing a -1.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.89 and a 33.09% increase over the 52 week low of $56.64.

MGEE is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ). MGEE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.46.

Interested in gaining exposure to MGEE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MGEE as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( CSB ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSB with an decrease of -7.26% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MGEE at 1.64%.