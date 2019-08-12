MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

MFS Multimarket Income Trust ( MMT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.042 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.94, the dividend yield is 8.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMT was $5.94, representing a -0.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.97 and a 18.56% increase over the 52 week low of $5.01.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.