MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

MFS Intermediate Income Trust ( MIN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.029 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that MIN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.82, the dividend yield is 9.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MIN was $3.82, representing a -1.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.88 and a 5.52% increase over the 52 week low of $3.62.

