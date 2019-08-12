MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

MFS Charter Income Trust ( MCR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MCR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.69% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.38, the dividend yield is 8.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCR was $8.38, representing a -0.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.39 and a 19.89% increase over the 52 week low of $6.99.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MCR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.