MFS California Insured Municipal Trust (CCA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

MFS California Insured Municipal Trust ( CCA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.034 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CCA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CCA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.86, the dividend yield is 3.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCA was $11.86, representing a -1.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.10 and a 21.65% increase over the 52 week low of $9.75.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CCA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CCA as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund ( FDT ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDT with an decrease of -0.59% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CCA at 0.62%.