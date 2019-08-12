MFS California Insured Municipal Trust (CCA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

MFS California Insured Municipal Trust ( CCA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.034 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CCA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that CCA the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.75, the dividend yield is 3.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCA was $12.75, representing a -0.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.78 and a 30.77% increase over the 52 week low of $9.75.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CCA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CCA as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund ( FCAN )

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund ( FDT ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCAN with an decrease of -4.58% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CCA at 3.87%.