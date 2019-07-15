MFGP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Micro Focus International plc (Symbol: MFGP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.54, changing hands as low as $20.72 per share. Micro Focus International plc shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MFGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MFGP's low point in its 52 week range is $14.7535 per share, with $27.3635 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $20.96.
