MFA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.20, changing hands as low as $7.13 per share. MFA Financial, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MFA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MFA's low point in its 52 week range is $6.40 per share, with $7.82 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $7.14.
