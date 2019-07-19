MFA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.19, changing hands as low as $7.17 per share. MFA Financial, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MFA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MFA's low point in its 52 week range is $6.40 per share, with $8.145 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $7.17.
