Quantcast

Mexico's president says US duty investigation on steel does not impact USMCA deal

By Reuters

Reuters


MEXICO CITY, July 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that a U.S. countervailing duty investigation of Mexican fabricated structural steel does not affect a new North American trade pact and had no relation to earlier tariff threats by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Lopez Obrador said he will meet with cabinet members later in the day to discuss the matter.

The U.S. government on Monday said domestic producers were being harmed by imports of fabricated structural steel from China and Mexico, and that it would instruct the customs agency to collect cash deposits from importers of such steel.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Commodities


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar