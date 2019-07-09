Mexico's president says US duty investigation on steel does not impact USMCA deal

Reuters





MEXICO CITY, July 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that a U.S. countervailing duty investigation of Mexican fabricated structural steel does not affect a new North American trade pact and had no relation to earlier tariff threats by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Lopez Obrador said he will meet with cabinet members later in the day to discuss the matter.

The U.S. government on Monday said domestic producers were being harmed by imports of fabricated structural steel from China and Mexico, and that it would instruct the customs agency to collect cash deposits from importers of such steel.