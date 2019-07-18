Mexico's Pemex warns of possible delay for new refinery

Reuters





MEXICO CITY, July 18 (Reuters) - Mexico's Pemex warned of a risk of delays to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship Dos Bocas refinery project, Mexican newspaper Reforma reported on Thursday, citing unpublished parts of the state oil company's business plan.

Lopez Obrador has said the refinery will take three years to build and cost $8 billion, though industry experts believe it could end up taking longer and costing more.

Reforma said it had been able to access information on the risks Pemex foresees by uncovering sections of the state company's business plan that were marked as confidential when the report was first released earlier this week.

Pemex did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reforma also released several of the company's overall risk factors, including the potential for increased fuel theft.

Pemex is the world's most indebted oil company, with $106 billion of financial debt.

The company has been on the verge of losing its investment grade rating after Fitch downgraded its bonds to speculative grade, or junk status, in June.

Mexico on Tuesday unveiled the keenly awaited business plan. An analyst for ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday that the plan had not in itself removed the risk of a downgrade.