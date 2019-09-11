Mexico's Pemex to receive $5 bln government injection to reduce debt

Reuters





MEXICO CITY, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that the government would inject $5 billion into the firm, another move to shore up finances for world's most indebted oil company.

Pemex plans to use the capital for the prepayment of bonds that mature in 2020 and 2023. It also will issue new bonds in maturities of seven, 10 and 30 years to refinance short-term debt.

"Proceeds from this transaction will be used to ensure a reduction in the outstanding balance of Pemex's debt," the company said in a statement.

Pemex has had 14 straight years of slumping output due to a mixture of ageing fields and a lack of investment.