Quantcast

Mexico's Pemex narrows loss amid threat of downgrade

By Reuters

Reuters


MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex reported a narrower loss of 52.7 billion pesos ($2.7 billion) in the second quarter on Friday, as the heavily indebted firm faces the prospect of a fresh downgrade from credit rating agencies critical of its direction.

The loss was nearly 70% lower than what the company, formally known as Petroleos Mexicanos, reported in the second quarter last year, when it lost 163.2 billion pesos.

During the April to June period, the company's crude production dipped from the same quarter last year, and ratings agency Fitch downgraded Pemex debt to speculative, or so-called junk status.

Pemex reported second-quarter sales of 376.6 billion pesos, down by about 14% from last year.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Oil


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar