Quantcast

Mexico's Oxxo stores push Femsa growth, while exchange rate hits profit

By Reuters

Reuters


By Daina Beth Solomon

MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer Femsa reported on Thursday that its second-quarter net income fell nearly 36% from the year-earlier period because of exchange-rate losses, despite a jump in revenue.

The conglomerate reported net income of 5.64 billion pesos ($294 million), down from 8.8 billion pesos the year before. Analysts had expected a substantial decrease, saying higher sales would still help Femsa deliver a positive quarter.

Revenue grew 9.4% from the prior year, to 128.2 billion pesos.

Femsa Chief Executive Eduardo Padilla said in a statement that "healthy pricing" at Femsa's gas stations and vast chain of Oxxo convenience stores helped their margins expand, a sign of profitability.

Oxxo remains a prime motor of growth, fueling a 6.2% rise in sales at stores open at least a year, while such sales were flat in Femsa's gas stations and down 2.6% at pharmacies.

Femsa opened 375 net Oxxo stores in the quarter to reach a total of 18,608 stores, mostly in Mexico.

The Easter holiday in April also helped sales, Padilla added, although adding that Femsa had a tough comparison base with last year, when the World Cup soccer tournament boosted shopping.

Margins contracted at Femsa's pharmacies and Coca-Cola bottling division, the company said, largely because of exchange-rate losses. Femsa said net consolidated income for the quarter was 7.75 billion pesos.

The company is scheduled to host a call with analysts early on Friday.

($1 = 19.1970 pesos at close of June)





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar