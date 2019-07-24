Quantcast

Mexico's Lopez Obrador to meet with Honduran president

MEXICO CITY, July 24 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he will meet with his Honduran counterpart on Saturday, as both countries face pressure from the Trump Administration to slow the flow of U.S.-bound migrants.

The meeting with Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez will take place in Mexico'sGulf coast state of Veracruz, Lopez Obrador told reporters during his regular morning news conference.

"We are working to support productive activities in the countries of Central America. We want to support them, and continue insisting that the Untied States help ... so that there is investment and that people do not feel obligated to immigrate," Lopez Obrador said.





