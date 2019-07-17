Mexico's Lopez Obrador ratings slip - to 70% approval

Reuters





MEXICO CITY, July 17 (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's approval rating has slipped since March with a majority critical of his efforts to fight crime, but 70% believe he is doing a good job overall, a poll showed on Wednesday.

The poll conducted by Mexico'sReforma newspaper with support from the Washington Post, showed strong support for Lopez Obrador's approach to tackling corruption and poverty.

However, 52% of people surveyed said his efforts to tackle crime were lacking, and 55% said he was failing to bring down violence. His overall rating was down from March, when 78% responded that they approved of the way Lopez Obrador was working as president.