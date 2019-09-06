Mexico's inflation seen slowing to lowest since October 2016

Shutterstock photo





MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's annual inflation is forecast to have slowed to the lowest level in nearly three years, primarily because of lower prices for some energy and agriculture products, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

Annual inflation is seen at 3.20% for August, according to a median forecast of 12 banks, brokerages and analysts. That would compare to annual inflation of 3.78% in July.

If August forecast is right, it would mark the lowest level since the 3.06% inflation rate registered in October 2016.

The average forecast for annual core inflation, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, is 3.77%.

Mexico's statistics institute will publish inflation data for August on Monday.