Quantcast

Mexico's economy likely slowed in second quarter

By Reuters

Reuters


MEXICO CITY, July 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's economic growth likely slowed in the second quarter, the country's finance ministry said on Tuesday, as Latin America's second-largest economy is teetering on the brink of a recession.

"The contraction in the industrial sector, mainly in construction and mining, and the slowdown in the service sector, suggest a more moderate growth in economic activity in the country for the second quarter of the year," a statement from the finance ministry said.

Mexico's economy shrank 0.2% in the first quarter versus the previous three-month period, in seasonally adjusted terms, and was flat in the fourth quarter of 2018. In annual terms, Mexico's economy expanded just 1.2%.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy , Banking and Loans


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar