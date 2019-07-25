Quantcast

Mexico's Cemex quarterly sales dip on lower volumes in key markets

By Reuters

Reuters


July 25 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex SAB de CV on Thursday posted a 3% fall in quarterly sales, hurt by lower volumes in key markets such as Mexico.

Consolidated ready-mix and aggregates volumes fell 5% and 6% in the second quarter.

Chief Executive Officer Jaime Muguiro said cement demand trends remained positive in Colombia, but it was not enough to offset increases in coal, electricity and distribution costs in Colombia, and weaker markets across Central America.

Net sales inched up by 4% in the United States on strong demand for infrastructure, driven by spending on roads in certain states.

Monterrey-based Cemex, which operates in more than 50 countries, has been waging a campaign to cut costs and divest to regain its investment-grade rating.

In May, the company signed a final agreement to divest assets in Germany, saying it would use the proceeds for debt reduction and general corporate purchases.

The company's controlling interest net income fell 58.7% to $155 million in the second quarter from $376 million a year earlier.

Total net sales fell to $3.5 billion.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar