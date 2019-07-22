Quantcast

Mexico's annual inflation expected to have slowed in 1st-half July

MEXICO CITY, July 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's annual inflation is forecast to have slowed in the first half of July to its lowest level in two and a half years, primarily due to lower energy prices, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.

Annual inflation is seen at 3.83% for the first two weeks of July, its lowest level since the last two weeks of 2016, according to the median forecast of 10 analysts.

For core inflation , which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, analysts expect an annual rate of 3.80%.

Mexico's statistics institute will publish inflation data for the first half of July on Wednesday.





