Mexico's annual inflation expected to ease in June

MEXICO CITY, July 5 (Reuters) - Mexico's annual inflation rate likely slowed in June due to lower price pressure for energy and some agricultural products, though core inflation is expected to rise, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The median forecast of 10 banks, analysts and brokerages sees annual inflation of 3.95% through the end of June, compared with 4.28% in May. Mexico's central bank targets inflation of 3%.

For core inflation, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, analysts expect an annual rate of 3.86%, compared with the previous rate of 3.77% in May.

Mexico's statistics institute will publish June inflation data next Tuesday.