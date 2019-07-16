Mexico's America Movil Q2 net profit jumps on forex gains

Reuters





MEXICO CITY, July 16 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications company America Movil on Tuesday reported a surge in its second-quarter net profit on the back of foreign exchange gains, driven in part by an appreciation in the Mexican peso.

The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, posted a quarterly net profit of 14.07 billion pesos ($732.7 million), compared with 434.8 million pesos a year earlier, when results were hammered by currency swings.

America Movil posted total revenue of 250.08 billion pesos, down from 256.98 billion pesos a year earlier.

In its home market of Mexico, America Movil touted its investments in coverage in rural areas, particularly the nation's southeast.

Expanding coverage in such areas is a favorite cause of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

($1 = 19.197 at end of June)