Mexico teases Pemex plan, sticks with $7 bln tax cut and new refinery

Reuters





By Ana Isabel Martinez

MEXICO CITY, July 16 (Reuters) - Mexico will reduce taxeson heavily indebted Pemex by some $7 billion over the next two years, injecting capital for a refinery and higher output, the state-owned oil company reiterated on Tuesday, unveiling parts of a business plan closely watched by investors.

With few new details, the outline of the plan did not excite markets, with analysts saying Pemex's future was still mired in uncertainty. Mexico's peso weakened slightly against the dollar during the presentation.

He reiterated that the tax will be reduced 11 percentage points to 54% by 2021. The company has previously said that reduction would save the company $7.1 billion in 2020 and 2021.

Pemex is the world's most indebted oil company, and its credit was downgraded to junk by Fitch this year. Moody's and S&P have the company, Mexico's biggest, on negative outwatch.

High on ratings agencies' list of concerns is the government's plan to build a $8 billion refinery at Dos Bocas. Romero said that the government would allocate about $2.1 billion next year towards the refinery's construction.

Former Finance Minister Carlos Urzua cited his opposition to the refinery after he resigned last week, saying experts believed it would cost far more. Other critics say the refinery will not help Pemex meet its immediate aim to boost production, and could become a risk factor for Mexico's economy.

Focusing on easy to access on shore and shallow water fields, Romero vowed to raise Pemex production within three years, and to reach 2.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil by the end of the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in 2024, from a current 1.8 million barrels a day.

Sticking to the government's position since it took office in December, Romero said it made more sense to invest in these fields to rapidly increase output, rather than the deepwater area of the Gulf of Mexico which the last government wanted to tap.

A more detailed, 200-page version of the plan would be unveiled later on Tuesday, Romero said.

Lopez Obrador said he hoped ratings agencies would act "professionally" in response to the news. He had previously lashed out at Fitch after it downgraded Pemex, saying it was not objective.

Investors are now watching to see how ratings agencies respond, CI Banco said in a report, paying particular attention to whether the plan will allow Pemex to reach its production goals without disrupting public finances.

"Doubts still remain about whether the capital to be injected and the reduced tax burden are sufficient," said James Salazar, a CI Banco economist. "I believe ratings agencies will give the benefit of the doubt at least through this year."

Luis Gonzali, a portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton Investments, warned that a capital injection would not yield fast results.

"The cycle of investment and return in Pemex, and in any oil company in the world, takes from 5 to 7 years," he said in an investor note. "Pemex has to fix its problem today."