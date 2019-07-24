Quantcast

Mexico taps international bond market for $3.6 bln

MEXICO CITY, July 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's government said on Wednesday that it raised $3.6 billion on international markets, saying it will use the proceeds from the bond placement to improve its debt maturity profile for the coming years.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement that it reopened a 2029 dollar bond, raising $1.5 billion, and issued a new 30-year bond, maturing in 2050, for $2.1 billion.

With the funds, the Treasury said in a statement that it withdrew a dollar bond in January 2021 for $933 million and also exchanged outstanding bonds, also denominated in dollars, for some $2.5 billion.





