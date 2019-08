Reuters





MEXICO CITY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Mexico has sold a new 30-year benchmark bond denominated in inflation-linked units on the local debt market via a syndicated auction, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Mexico placed 3 billion so-called Udis, or inflation-indexed instruments, in the bond maturing in 2050, the ministry said in a statement. The bond carried a coupon of 4%, it added.

As of Aug. 7, Udis are worth 6.281969 pesos($0.3205) each, according to the Mexican central bank.

($1 = 19.6017 Mexican pesos)