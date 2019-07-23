Mexico sees positive price progression on dollar bond

Shutterstock photo





By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, July 23 (IFR) - Mexico returned on Tuesday with its first dollar bond since January - a two-part issue that is part of a broader liability management operation to clean up the sovereign's curve.

And if price progression is any gauge, the country appears to be finding a welcome audience among investors despite ongoing concerns about political risks and Mexico's debt-laden oil firm Pemex.

The sovereign is on course to land a tap of its 4.5% 2029 at US Treasuries plus 165bp and a 2050 bond at T+192.5bp after guidance was set at T+165bp-170bp and T+195bp (+/-2.5bp), respectively.

At those levels the tap and the 2050 would respectively come virtually flat to the sovereign's curve after leads tightened the deal 20bp-27.5bp from start to finish.

The 2029s have been trading at a G spread of around 162bp, while the 4.6% 2048s have been changing hands at 192bp over Treasuries, according to Refinitiv data.

The issue is part of tender and switch targeting maturities from 2019 all the way to 2047.

The deal comes as analysts downgrade the prospects for Latin America's second largest economy as confidence dwindles in the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's ability to generate growth.

Second quarter GDP number are due out on July 31 and some analysts are talking about two consecutive quarters of negative growth, a technical recession, according to Reuters.

In March S&P revised its outlook on Mexico's BBB+ rating to negative on lower growth prospects, while Fitch cut the sovereign rating a notch to BBB in June, citing increased risks to public finances from Pemex's deteriorating credit profile.

"Given the deteriorating economic variables in Mexico, we see these issues as tight, even at the initial price guidance levels," said Tellimer's Rafael Elias in a report.

Fitch downgraded Pemex to junk status in early June, only a day after it downgraded Mexico's rating to BBB, citing the oil firm's high debt burden and uncertainty on the new government's plan to reverse it.

Recently, Pemex CEO Octavio Romero released its new business plan for the company to lukewarm market reception as the company's bonds traded down.

The plan included a strategy to lessen the company's tax burden by about US$7bn over the next two years and increase it's oil production to 2.7m barrels a day.

Ratings on the transaction are A3/BBB+/BBB. BBVA, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are acting as leads.