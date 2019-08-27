Quantcast

Mexico sees $4.5 bln in savings from pipeline contracts renegotiation deal

By Reuters

Reuters


MEXICO CITY, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Mexico said on Tuesday a deal had been struck with a group of companies to renegotiate the terms of natural gas pipeline contracts signed under the previous administration that will save the government $4.5 billion.

The deal announced by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and the head of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), a state-run power utility, will reduce what Mexico pays the firms to transport natural gas.

The dispute has caused diplomatic frictions with Canada in particular, aggravating concerns that Lopez Obrador, a veteran leftist who took office in December, could call into question any contracts signed before he assumed the presidency.

The CFE pushed the renegotiation of the contracts issued under the previous government, arguing the terms were unfair.

CFE head Manuel Bartlett said the $4.5 billion savings foreseen in the renegotiation should be seen against a cost to the utility of $12 billion under the original contracts.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar