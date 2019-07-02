Mexico says migrant apprehensions at U.S. border down 30% in June from May

Reuters





MEXICO CITY, July 2 (Reuters) - Migrant apprehensions at the U.S. southern border fell 30% in June from the previous month, Mexico said on Tuesday, after introducing controls as part of a deal with the United States to curb the flow of migration or face possible trade tariffs.

Citing data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Mexico's foreign ministry said 100,037 migrants were apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border in June, down from 144,278 migrants in May, including people who appeared at ports of entry and were deemed inadmissible.

"Mexico's effort to control the flow of migrants appears to have broken a growing trend," the ministry said in a statement.

Among the measures, Mexico in June deployed thousands of militarized police to its southern and northern borders.

If its strategies fail, Mexico has said it will consider changing its laws to satisfy Trump's demand that Mexico become a buffer zone to stop migrants entering the United States.