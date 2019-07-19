Reuters

Mexico recession would hasten annual ratings review, S&P warns



By Abraham Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY, July 19 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor's could accelerate its annual review of Mexico's sovereign bonds and state oil company Pemex if the economy enters a recession and growth estimates fall for 2020, an S&P analyst said on Friday.

The firm links its ratings of Mexico's sovereign debt and Pemex due to their close ties. The next review was planned for March, but that could change if Mexico's economy continues to contract, S&P Analyst Luis Manuel Martinez said in an interview.

Mexico's economy contracted 0.2% in the first quarter of the year compared to the previous quarter, according to government data. While some banks say the nation's economy went into recession in the second quarter, based on available employment and industrial production data, the government denies that is the case.

In March, S&P lowered the government's credit outlook and cut Pemex's credit rating.

"If Mexico goes down, Pemex goes down," Martinez said. "We don't care only about how much we are going to grow this year but the trajectory and expectations for 2020."

For Pemex, Martinez said the rating could face a downgrade if the company fails to increase production and maintain prices of $55 per barrel.