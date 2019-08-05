Quantcast

Mexico president says shootings in U.S. should prompt reflection on arms sales

By Reuters

Reuters


MEXICO CITY, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that devastating weekend shootings in the United States, including in El Paso in which Mexican nationals were among the casualties, should lead to reflection about "indiscriminate" arms sales.

"We are very respectful of what other governments decide, but we think that these unfortunate events, which occurred in the U.S., should lead to reflection, analysis and the decision to control the indiscriminate sale of weapons," Lopez Obrador said in his regular morning news conference.

