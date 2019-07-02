Mexico power utility seeking $899 mln in pipeline dispute; firms to talk

Shutterstock photo





By Abraham Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY, July 2 (Reuters) - Mexican national power company CFE on Tuesday said it is seeking $899 million in a dispute with natural gas pipeline firms, and said talks with Canada'sTC Energy Corp and billionaire Carlos Slim'sGrupo Carso would start within days.

The Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) is seeking to negotiate "fairer" terms for a number of pipeline contracts signed by Mexico's previous government. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has questioned the contracts, arguing they are too costly.

CFE head Manuel Bartlett lashed out at the critics of the Mexican government's efforts to rework the deals, suggesting they were ill-informed about the process and that the companies had sought arbitration before the government did so.

The pipeline companies "pursued arbitration before entering into negotiations with us," Bartlett told reporters, saying the government wanted to recover $899 million in payments made to pipeline companies

The companies involved include U.S.-based Sempra Energy's Mexican unit IEnova, Canada'sTC Energy and Mexican firms Fermaca and Grupo Carso.

Following Bartlett's comments, IEnova denied having begun arbitration against CFE and reiterated its readiness to hold talks with the utility.

"The company did not begin any arbitration process against the CFE following a meeting with the CFE Chief Executive the past February 13," IEnova said in a statement.

Since that date, IEnova said it has been waiting for an invitation to continue talks.

The CFE has challenged the contracts through a mediation process overseen by the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA).

The LCIA declined to comment on Tuesday "owning to the confidentiality" of the arbitration process.

The CFE began talks with pipeline builder Fermaca on Monday, and talks with the other companies would begin in the next few days, Bartlett said.

One of the pipelines at the center of the dispute, known as the Gasoducto Marino Sur de Texas-Tuxpan, was completed this month. But for transportation services to begin, the CFE still had to issue a notification acknowledging the work had been completed, IEnova has said.

Not only have Canada and others raised concerns about the dispute, Moody's ratings agency said the spat was "credit-negative" for the utility, the companies involved and the sector as a whole.