Mexico monthly economic activity stokes recession fears

By Reuters

Reuters


MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy was flat in May from April and contracted 0.4 percent from May of 2018, the national statistics agency said on Friday, stoking fears that Latin America's second-largest economy was heading towards a recession.

Banks had estimated that GDP would contract for a second quarter, though Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera had countered that the country was "very, very far from thinking that we are close to a recession."

