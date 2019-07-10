Quantcast

Mexico minister who resigned had differences with chief of staff

Reuters


MEXICO CITY, July 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that former Finance Minister Carlos Urzua, who resigned on Tuesday, had differences with the president's chief of staff and businessman Alfonso Romo, among other issues.

In Urzua's resignation letter, he cited problems with other members of the government as one reason for leaving. He also referred to "extremism" in economic policy and conflicts of interest in the appointment of some ministry officials imposed on him by influential members of the government.

Lopez Obrador tried to downplay Urzua's resignation, saying it was normal for there to be differences within a government that was pushing big changes in the economy and that other resignations were possible.

Following Urzua's resignation, Lopez Obrador quickly named well-regarded deputy finance minister, Arturo Herrera, to replace him.





