Quantcast

Mexico lowers GDP growth projection for 2019 to 1.1%

By Reuters

Reuters


MEXICO CITY, July 31 (Reuters) - Mexico'sFinance Ministry has lowered its growth forecast for 2019 to 1.1% as evidence mounts that Latin America's second-largest economy is falling short of the government's expectations.

In an update on the country's budget, the ministry said it had cut the forecast from a prediction of 2% made when the government presented the budget in December.

A preliminary estimate published by the national statistics agency on Wednesday showed that Mexico's economy expanded by 0.1% in the April-June period from the previous quarter, narrowly escaping a recession.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar