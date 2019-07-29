Mexico is not in recession, economy is improving

Reuters





MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday the country was not in recession and that the economy was performing increasingly well, rejecting concerns that it may have contracted for two consecutive quarters.

Mexico's national statistics agency is on Wednesday due to publish a preliminary estimate for the economy's performance during the second quarter, after a weak start to the year that has left the country close to a technical recession.

"There is no recession," Lopez Obrador told his regular morning news conference. "We're doing well economically, and the economic and social situation in our country is getting better and better," he added. "There's no risk for the economy."

There is no established global definition for a recession, but one is usually defined by economic experts as two consecutive quarters of contraction in GDP.

The government has, however, pushed back against the suggestion that the country is in a slump.