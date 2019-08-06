Quantcast

Mexico inflation expected to have slowed in July for a third month

MEXICO CITY, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's annual inflation is forecast to have slowed in July for a third straight month, primarily due to lower energy prices, stoking expectations the central bank is gearing up for an interest rate cut, a Reuters survey showed on Tuesday.

Annual inflation is seen at 3.79% in July, versus 3.95% in June, according to the median forecast of 13 analysts, banks and brokerage firms.

For core inflation, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, analysts expect an annual rate of 3.82%.

Mexico's statistics institute will publish inflation data for July on Thursday at 1100 GMT.

The Mexican central bank is scheduled to announce its next interest rate decision a week later on Aug. 15.





