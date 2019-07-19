Mexico Fund, Inc. (MXF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 22, 2019

Mexico Fund, Inc. ( MXF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MXF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MXF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.5, the dividend yield is 7.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MXF was $13.5, representing a -19.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.87 and a 12.5% increase over the 52 week low of $12.

