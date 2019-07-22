Quantcast

Mexico foreign minister says Pompeo did not discuss 'safe third country' plan

MEXICO CITY, July 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday, the deadline for an agreement with the United States to reduce migration, that his U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo did not mention in talks the previous day an earlier demand that Mexico become a safe third country.

Ebrard added that the proposal, which would have made most asylum seekers apply for refuge in Mexico rather than the United States, was not discussed because Mexico was able to reduce migration as part of a deal struck in June that averted tariff threats.

