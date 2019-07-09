Quantcast

Mexico Finance Minister Urzua quits, posts scathing resignation letter

By Reuters

Reuters


MEXICO CITY, July 9 (Reuters) - Mexican Finance Minister Carlos Urzua resigned on Tuesday, posting a scathing letter on Twitter that said some public policy decisions were made without "sufficient foundation."

Urzua said he felt forced to quit by such policy disagreements. The Mexican peso fell over 1.3% on the news.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

MEXICO CITY, July 9 (Reuters) - Mexican Finance Minister Carlos Urzua resigned on Tuesday, posting a scathing letter on Twitter that said some public policy decisions were made without "sufficient foundation."

Urzua said he felt forced to quit by such policy disagreements. The Mexican peso fell over 1.3% on the news.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Banking and Loans


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar