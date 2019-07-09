Mexico Finance Minister Urzua quits, posts scathing resignation letter

Reuters





MEXICO CITY, July 9 (Reuters) - Mexican Finance Minister Carlos Urzua resigned on Tuesday, posting a scathing letter on Twitter that said some public policy decisions were made without "sufficient foundation."

Urzua said he felt forced to quit by such policy disagreements. The Mexican peso fell over 1.3% on the news.

