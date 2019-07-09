Quantcast

Mexico Finance Minister Urzua quits, citing policy differences

By Reuters

Reuters

Mexico Finance Minister Urzua quits, Herrera named successor


MEXICO CITY, July 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's moderate Finance Minister Carlos Urzua resigned on Tuesday, citing deep differences over economic issues, in a blow for the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who named a well-regarded deputy minister to replace him.

"Differences on economic issues, there were many. Some of them happened because in this administration public policy decisions were made without sufficient foundation," Urzua wrote in a scathing letter posted on Twitter.

The Mexican peso fell over 2% on the news and the benchmark index slid almost 1.5%.

Investors have worried about Lopez Obrador's policy direction since he canceled a major airport project before taking office, and the government has clashed with businesses on a number of occasions.

Urzua cited "extremism" as a reason he felt forced to quit.

"I'm convinced that economic policies should always be evidence-based, careful of their potential impacts and free of extremism, either from the right or the left. However, these convictions did not resonate during my tenure in this administration," Urzua said.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Banking and Loans


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar