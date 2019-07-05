Quantcast

Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru eye bond for extreme weather

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


By Marco Aquino

LIMA, July 5 (Reuters) - Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Peru plan to work with the World Bank to launch a new bond to cover losses in the event of extreme weather, Peru's finance minister said on Friday.

The bond would be similar to a $1.36 billion earthquake bond that the four countries sold last year through the Pacific Alliance regional bloc they are part of, said the minister, Carlos Oliva.

Oliva said it was too early to estimate a pricetag for the bond but added it "has to be similar" to the earthquake bond.

"The model for doing this takes time and the World Bank is helping us with that," he said.





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Economy


