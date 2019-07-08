Mexico auto exports rise in June, production slips

Reuters





MEXICO CITY, July 8 (Reuters) - Mexican auto exports rose in June compared to the same month last year and automotive production fell, according to data published by the national statistics institute INEGI on Monday.

Mexican car exports rose 1.69% from June 2018 and auto production fell 4.4%, the data showed.

