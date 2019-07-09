Quantcast

Mexico annual inflation rate was 3.95% in June, as expected

By Reuters

Reuters


MEXICO CITY, July 9 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 3.95% in the year through June, on the back of a rise in costs of some food and agricultural products, as well as air travel, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.

The inflation figure was down from 4.28% in May and in line with the median forecast of 10 banks, analysts and brokerages, which saw annual inflation of 3.95% through the end of June.

Mexico's central bank targets inflation of 3%.

The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.3% during the month , bringing the annual rate to 3.85%.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy , 401k , Retirement


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar