Mexico analyzes issuance of yuan panda bonds

By Reuters

MEXICO CITY, June 28 (Reuters) - Mexico is analyzing whether for the first time to issue panda bonds, or debt denominated in Chinese yuan, but such a step would not take place before next year, a senior finance ministry official said on Friday.

Gabriel Yorio, head of the finance ministry's public debt office, said the government had met its basic funding requirements for foreign currency-denominated debt this year, and still needed time to consider a number of factors.

"I would think that if we did something like that, it could maybe be next year," he told Reuters in an interview.





