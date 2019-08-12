Quantcast

Mexican same-store retail sales rise 1.2% in July - ANTAD

By Reuters

Reuters


MEXICO CITY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Mexican retailers' association ANTAD said on Monday that same-store sales rose by 1.2% in July compared with the same month last year.

The figure reflects sales at department stores, including chains such as Soriana and Chedraui, that have been open for at least one year.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

MEXICO CITY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Mexican retailers' association ANTAD said on Monday that same-store sales rose by 1.2% in July compared with the same month last year.

The figure reflects sales at department stores, including chains such as Soriana and Chedraui, that have been open for at least one year.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy , Technology , US Markets


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar