Mexican same-store retail sales rise 1.2% in July - ANTAD

MEXICO CITY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Mexican retailers' association ANTAD said on Monday that same-store sales rose by 1.2% in July compared with the same month last year.

The figure reflects sales at department stores, including chains such as Soriana and Chedraui, that have been open for at least one year.

