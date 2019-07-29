Mexican president urges central bank to consider growth, not just inflation

Reuters





MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that he would like the Mexican central bank to not only focus on controlling inflation but also think about growth in Latin America's second-largest economy.

Lopez Obrador also told U.S. news agency Bloomberg in an interview that it was important to lower interest rates to encourage economic growth.

"I would like the Bank of Mexico to not only focus on controlling inflation but also think about growth," he said. "It is important to lower rates to encourage growth."