Quantcast

Mexican president urges central bank to consider growth, not just inflation

By Reuters

Reuters


MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that he would like the Mexican central bank to not only focus on controlling inflation but also think about growth in Latin America's second-largest economy.

Lopez Obrador also told U.S. news agency Bloomberg in an interview that it was important to lower interest rates to encourage economic growth.

"I would like the Bank of Mexico to not only focus on controlling inflation but also think about growth," he said. "It is important to lower rates to encourage growth."





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy , 401k , Retirement


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar