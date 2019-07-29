Quantcast

Mexican president says country is not in recession

By Reuters

MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday the country was not in recession and that the economy was performing increasingly well, rejecting concerns that it may have contracted for two consecutive quarters.

Mexico's national statistics agency is on Wednesday due to publish a preliminary estimate for the economy's performance during the second quarter. The economy contracted by 0.2% quarter-on-quarter in the January-March period.

