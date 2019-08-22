Mexican president pushes hopes for pipeline deal into next week

Reuters





MEXICO CITY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday a deal could be reached next week with companies to end a contractual dispute over several natural gas pipelines, dialing back hopes for a quicker resolution.

"It's going well, that business," Lopez Obrador told reporters at his regular morning news conference after the latest round of talks with companies on Wednesday. "And I expect that next week a deal will be reached."

The dispute over contracts signed under the last government involves firms including Canada'sTC Energy Corp, Mexico'sGrupo Carso, a company controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, and IEnova, a Mexican unit of U.S. business Sempra Energy .

State-run power utility the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has driven the bid to renegotiate the pipeline contracts, arguing that their terms were unfair.

The dispute has exacerbated concerns that Lopez Obrador, a veteran leftist who took office in December, could call into question any contracts signed before he assumed the presidency.

Lopez Obrador rattled markets when he abruptly canceled a partly-built $13 billionMexico City airport a few weeks before taking office, arguing the project was riddled with corruption.