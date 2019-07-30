Quantcast

Mexican president plans to eliminate tax write-offs

By Reuters

Reuters


MEXICO CITY, July 30 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he will present a proposal to Congress to change the constitution to eliminate tax write-offs.

Lopez Obrador's government is trying to improve Mexico's tax take while honoring his campaign promise to not raise taxes.

